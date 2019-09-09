Drunken driver sentenced to 3 days in jail for crashing into Bratenahl police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who rear-ended a Bratenahl police officer this past May was sentenced Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court.
Natisha Carter, 27, had pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Carter crashed into Officer Timothy O’Haire on I-90 around 4 a.m. on May 4.
Officer O’Haire was not seriously injured.
“You’re killing people. You’re injuring people, These policemen and firemen, and paramedics and tow drivers, they have families. We want them to go home to their families,” said Chris Haire, owner of North Coast Emergency Services.
Carter was sentenced to three days in jail and ordered to pay a $1000 fine, attend a Drivers Intervention Program and five Mothers Against Drunk Driving Sessions.
Her license was also suspended until December 2020 and she will be on probation for one year.
