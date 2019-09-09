Fugitive of the Week is a convicted sex offender who failed to register his address

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a convicted sex offender who has not registered his address.
Phillip Hultz, 38, pleaded guilty on March 23, 2006 in Wayne County Common Pleas Court to importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Officials said he used the internet to try and solicit sex from a minor.
Hultz is now wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department after he didn’t register his current address.
He last lived near the 6100 block of St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.
If you have any information on Hultz, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text WANTED and tip to 847411.
Reward money is available.
