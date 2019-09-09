Man sentenced for shooting woman at North Ridgeville workplace

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who pleaded guilty to shooting a woman who was sitting in a car at her North Ridgeville workplace will face a judge Monday morning.
Sentencing for Christian Martinez is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.
Martinez, who was initially charged with attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault, pleaded guilty the day his bench trial was scheduled to begin in July.
Investigators said Martinez shot 54-year-old Jacqueline Dienes, of Avon, in January 2018 in a parking lot located at Bender and Taylor Industrial Parkway.
Dienes, who was in her car during a break at work from Invacare Corp., was seriously injured in the shooting.
Martinez was a temporary employee for Multi-Link Inc. in Elyria, which is connected to Taylor Industrial Parkway, but said there was no direct link between the suspect and the victim.
This story will be updated.
