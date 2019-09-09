Mobile Ticketing App Causes Disruption For Some Browns Fans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns introduced a new mobile ticketing procedure for fans to begin the season on Sunday.
The organization said it will help speed up the process getting fans inside First Energy Stadium. And, while most fans found the process seamless, there were a few fans that said it made game day, not as enjoyable.
The Browns organization asked fans to arrive early to ensure a faster process through the gates and in the stadium.
However, one fan named Ken said, “We arrived there early, my wife and I, to make sure it would be a good experience. But upon arriving at the line, it still took a long time to get in.”
Another fan, who drove from Detroit, said, “It was a bad experience from my perspective and everybody in line. If you got to the front of the line, and everyone wasn’t there with you or together, it held up the line. We got here an hour before the game and not a chance were we even in there to see the fireworks or barely the kickoff.”
19 News reached out to Browns ticket management for a comment on the issue, but they said they’ll get back with us.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.