CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is located north of us today. There is a good deal of mid level clouds streaming in from the west. I’m going to go with a mostly cloudy sky today. The clouds should thin out as the afternoon wears on. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70′s. Warmer air is building in. A partly cloudy sky is in play tonight. Noticeably warmer tomorrow as temperatures soar into the upper 80′s with sunshine.