Plea expected from suspect linked to drive-by shooting that killed 12-year-old boy, injured 5 others

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy is expected to entered a plea on Monday.
The court appearance for A-Mier Taylor is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Investigators allege that Taylor was riding around Cleveland with several other people when they fired at least 20 rounds into a group of children on Buckeye Road in November 2017.
Twelve-year-old Abdel Bashiti was at his family’s beauty supply store when he was struck by a stray bullet. He suffered fatal injuries and died from the gunshot wound.
Five other children were injured during the shooting.
Larissa Harris, her brother Marvin, and three teen suspects were also arrested in connection to the shooting.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.