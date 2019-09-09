South Euclid court changing lives for people who deserve second chance

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Municipal Court is working on breaking the cycle of incarceration by preventing those who have committed crimes from becoming repeat offenders.
“This is our fifth graduating class for our mental health docket,” said Judge Gail Williams-Byers.
Judge Williams-Byers says it was an emotional day that so many have been waiting for--the graduation ceremony for the only specialized docket among all of the suburban courts in Cuyahoga County.
“We’ve been working with our graduates for over a year. They "have surpassed four different stages of the program. They’re living sober lives. They have stabilized housing. Many of them have completed GED programming or are employed,” said Judge Williams-Byers.
The judge has been working alongside 12 graduates to help them get their lives on the right track, something clearly evident in this testimony at the ceremony.
“I didn’t get my life back. I got a much brighter, beautiful, happier life,” said one graduate.
“This is just a step to greatness for them.They are wonderful attributes to our society and I can’t wait to keep cheering them on,” concluded Judge Williams-Byers.
Obviously this program is only limited to those who are in South Euclid. However you can click here to see more qualifications.
