University of Tennessee steps up to help a bullied boy and creates a viral t-shirt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville has created a t-shirt and it came from the most unlikely of places.
""I don’t even know where to begin. I am so incredibly amazed at the outpouring of love and support for my student!!" a Florida teacher wrote about her student.
CNN reported Laura Snyder is a teacher at Altamonte Elementary School in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
When Snyder’s elementary school participated in college color days one of her students wanted to show support for the University of Tennessee.
“This particular child came to me and told me that he wanted to wear a University of Tennessee shirt, but he didn’t have one. We discussed that he could wear an orange shirt to show his spirit.” Snyder wrote in her Facebook post. “When the day finally arrived, he was SO EXCITED to show me his shirt. I was impressed that he took it one step further to make his own label.”
In the social media post Snyder told the story of how several other students made fun of his t-shirt. Snyder reached out to her social media friends to find a contact inside the University of Tennessee, so she could get him a University of Tennessee t-shirt.
The post, which has been thousands of times and has over 4,000 thousand comments made it to some in Tennessee.
The UT nation response “inspired” Snyder. UT swag arrived for the entire class, and the biggest news — the young man’s design would become a real t-shirt.
“All who saw had either goosebumps or tears while we explained that he had inspired and touched the lives of so many people,” Snyder wrote in her post.
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville has called the response for the new t-shirt “overwhelming.”
UT has announced in a Facebook post that a portion of proceeds from every shirt sold will be donated to Stomp Out Bullying.
Responses on social media have been overwhelmingly positive.
“This is freaking awesome way to go UT!” wrote Lesley Ann Craft.
The demand for the t-shirt has been so great the school is experiencing server issues.
