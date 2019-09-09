Wadsworth councilman arrested on burglary charges for February incident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth police arrested a councilman on burglary charges stemming from a incident in February.
Ward 3 Councilman Lee Potts was taken into custody on Sept. 6 and charged with felony counts of aggravated burglary and burglary.
Alyssa Bierdon was also arrested in connection to the incident that was reported on Feb. 7 in the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
In addition to the burglary accusations, Bierdon also faces a charge of misdemeanor menacing.
Potts and Bierdon were initially charged in March with crimes that included criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, but those counts were dropped after the case was reviewed by a special prosecutor at the city of Medina Law Department.
A prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office presented the case to a Medina County grand jury on Sept. 4. The jurors indicted Potts and Bierdon on the burglary charges, which led to their arrests.
The administration for the city of Wadsworth released a statement regarding Potts’ arrest:
Police did not specify what the relation is between Potts and Bierdon.
Both Potts and Bierdon were taken to the Medina County Jail. Their bonds were set at $50,000.
