Women’s field hockey match cut short to launch fireworks ahead of Kent State football game

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A women’s field hockey game played out to 70 minutes only to end with a “no contest” result because of a scheduling conflict.
Saturday’s field hockey match between the University of Maine at Orono and Temple University was played at Kent State University.
According to the University of Maine, Kent State officials came onto Murphy-Mellis Field before the second overtime half and ended the game so that a planned fireworks demonstration could be displayed prior to the men’s football game.
“The circumstances that prevented the completion of our field hockey contest against Maine on Saturday are simply unacceptable and our student athletes and coaches deserved better,” said Temple University Director of Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft. “Fairness and equality are essential in the mission of college sports and I am disappointed for the student athletes at Maine and Temple whose competition was not deemed worthy to finish.”
The decision to stop overtime play was “per field guidelines as previously discussed,” according to Kent State University field hockey officials.
Twitter users sounded off against the university, claiming it was a total lack of respect for the female athletes.
The National Field Hockey Coaches Association disputed Kent State’s claim that definitely stopping the game at a set time was discussed and said the move to end the match prematurely sends a “terrible message” to female student-athletes. (Read the FULL statement)
The game between the University of Maine and Temple University will go down as an exhibition and will not be reflected in the teams’ records.
