3 ‘armed and dangerous’ men lead police departments on chase after robbing Parma store at gunpoint (video)

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Three “armed and dangerous” men are behind bars after robbing a store at gunpoint and leading Parma police on a chase that ended with crashing their getaway car in Cleveland, according to the Parma Police Department.
Parma Police said officers responded to the area of the Verizon store on 5245 Ridge Road for an aggravated robbery report that came in around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.
The first officer on scene learned there were three armed men wearing all black that fled in an unknown direction after pistol whipping a customer and ordering the clerk around the store with a gun pointed at his head, according to police.
Parma Police said officers saturated the area and found a black Honda Civic driving erratically.
Officers tried to pull the car over, but the Civic accelerated at a high rate of speed northbound into Cleveland as officers pursued it, according to police.
According to Parma Police, the pursuit continued due to the “gravity of the situation and nature of the call” with “all occupants being armed and dangerous,” until the Civic crashed into a guard rail at the on-ramp of I-71 north at Pearl Road/West 25th Street in Cleveland.
One suspect fled from the car to the Riverside Cemetery where Parma officers arrested him soon after with the help of Brooklyn and Cleveland police officers, according to Parma Police.
Police said the other two suspects remained in the car and were taken into custody without further incident.
Two of the suspects were treated at local hospitals and later released, according to police.
The conditions of the customer and clerk have not yet been released.
Police said all three suspects are in custody at Parma Police Jail, however, their names have not yet been released because charges have not been filed.
Parma Police said the Cleveland Division of Police’s Accident Investigation Unit arrived and processed the crash scene.
According to the report, the car was towed to the Parma Police Department where officers collected evidence, including one 9mm handgun and numerous stolen cellphones.
19 News obtained these dash cam videos from the Parma Police Department:
WARNING, THEY CONTAIN EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.