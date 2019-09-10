2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bomb squad responds to call near VA Hospital in Cleveland

Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)
Published: Sep. 10, 2019 at 11:08 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland area bomb squad and K9- unit responded to the VA Hospital Monday, Sept. 9.

Cleveland Police say they were called out to the 10700 block of East Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. for a vehicle with several weapons and a possible pipe bomb inside it.

The device was secured and the weapons were confiscated with no injuries.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

