Charges dropped against East Cleveland man accused of imprisoning woman in basement freezer

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Attempted aggravated murder and kidnapping charges have been dismissed against Eric Glaze, the East Cleveland man accused of holding a woman captive in his basement for several days last month.
Court records also confirm Glaze has been released from jail.
A woman involved in a car crash on Aug. 20 on the city’s East Side told Cleveland Police she had just escaped from Glaze’s East Cleveland home. The woman also told police she had been confined in a freezer.
EMS transported the woman to the hospital for several injuries, including frostbite.
East Cleveland Police found freezers in Glaze’s basement, but they said they wouldn’t have been large enough to fit an adult.
Authorities continue to investigate the case.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.