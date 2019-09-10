Cleveland brothers plead guilty to killing the cook at a restaurant on the city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two brothers accused of killing the cook at a restaurant on Larchmere Boulevard pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Jeremy Calloway, 27, and Omar Calloway, 24, both worked with the victim Michael Reese, 24, at the Academy Tavern at 12800 Larchmere Blvd.
On March 23, the men got into an argument inside the restaurant’s kitchen and the argument spilled outside.
Reese was stabbed to death on the sidewalk.
Reese had worked at the restaurant for over four years.
“He didn’t bother nobody. He didn’t bother nobody. He came to work, and his loyalty was to this restaurant,” said Pamela Woodall, Reese’s mom.
Jeremy pleaded guilty to the indictment and Omar pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
The brothers will be sentenced on Oct. 16.
