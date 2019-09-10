Cleveland Cavaliers beloved play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced the passing of longtime play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod.
The Cavaliers made the announcement via Twitter
Per Cavaliers:
Fred was born and grew up in nearby Strongsville, Ohio. He was the Cavaliers television play-by-play announcer on FOX Sports Ohio since the 2006 season. He was about to embark on his 14th consecutive season, and 15th overall, as he served in the same capacity with the Cavs during the 1979-80 season.
McLeod, who died suddenly on Monday evening, worked alongside Austin Carr with the Fox Sports Ohio crew for Cleveland Cavaliers broadcast.
McLeod called more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts since becoming the team’s play-by-play announcer in 2006. He previously spent 22 seasons announcing games for the Detroit Pistons.
Over the years he’s filled as a sports anchor for 19 News, and called preseason games for the Detroit Lions this season.
Former colleagues and local sports personalities took to social media to reflect on their relationship with McLeod.
