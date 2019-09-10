Cleveland mourns the death of Cavaliers broadcaster Fred McLeod

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland remains shocked by the sudden passing of Fred McLeod.
One of those who knew him best was fellow Cavs broadcast team member Jeff Phelps.
“I received a phone call this morning and there’s just silence on both ends of the line," Phelps said. "I mean, I saw Fred Thursday. We took a tour of the new renovated arena. Looking good, looking forward to the new season.”
I recalled his intense preparation for a game. As soon as a game ended, getting on the plane to the next city.
Not Fred.
“He would print out stories in the offseason about every team and he would file them away and say, ‘You’re getting ready to play the Charlotte Hornets.’ He would have his Charlotte Hornets file and they were like, thick,” recalled the 17-year Cavs broadcaster.
McLeod was 67, a native of Strongsville with awards and accomplishments far too numerous to mention.
When we were in a pinch at 19 News, McLeod would come in to help, offering insight and humor with it.
On the streets of Cleveland, nearly everyone had heard about the news only a couple of hours after it got out.
In a statement, the Cavaliers said, “Fred’s deep love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers was clearly evident in everything he did in and around the community and on-air during his more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts. He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community.”
Among his survivors are wife Beth McLeod, a fellow broadcaster.
