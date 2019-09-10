Cleveland Police need help looking for endangered 6-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for an endangered 6-year-old Kenyarri Davis who went missing Monday night.
Police say the child was last seen by her father at 7 p.m. when he left the child with her mother, Renee Davis.
Kenyarri is just above 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.
According to the police report the child was last seen with her mother, police believe the child could be in danger.
Police are looking on the east side of Cleveland near 117th and St. Clair where Davis tends to hang out.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.