Concerned fans raise $15k in less than 24 hours for fan who fell off van in Muni Lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A number of fans have shown their support for the Cleveland man that was hospitalized after taking a fall prior to Sunday’s Browns game.
The fan was tailgating at the Muni Lot in downtown Cleveland and took a hard fall off of the van he was standing on.
Since the incident the son of the victim reached out to 19 News letting us know he fell after having a seizure.
He reportedly has a fractured skull, broken shoulder, and six broken ribs.
The family is asking for donations in an effort to pay for the medical costs.
The amount of people that wanted to help was staggering, they’ve already exceeded their goal of $15,000.
The incident was captured during 19 News’ live shot around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
After he fell, a crowd can be seen gathering around the man as others went to get help.
Warning: the following video may be hard to watch:
