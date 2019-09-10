East Cleveland dog euthanized after being burned alive in crate

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dog has crossed the Rainbow Bridge after someone senselessly doused the crate he was in with an accelerant and set it on fire, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.
Now, East Cleveland Police are searching for the person responsible.
Police said officers found the canine at 16007 Nelacrest Road on Friday.
The officers transported the dog to a local veterinary hospital where it was determined his burn wounds were too severe to save him, and he was ultimately euthanized, according to police.
East Cleveland Police shared these photos of the dog before he was put down:
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING IMAGES ARE GRAPHIC.
East Cleveland Police are asking anyone with any information on this crime to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-451-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.