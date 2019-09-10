Here’s how renowned chefs are using their platforms for social change; today on Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More and more chefs and restaurants are using their platforms for social change.
Significant events, like Hurricanes Maria and Dorian, or the suicide of Anthony Bourdain, have prompted many to act.
This week on Taste Buds, the hosts will welcome back Chef Brett Sawyer, of Good Company and The Plum, to speak about his upcoming event Plummertime Good Vibes Cookout II. The event is Saturday at Terrestrial Brewing in Battery Park and will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Sawyer previously joined the Taste Buds to shed light on the mental health and addiction struggles in restaurants and kitchens shortly after Chef Bourdain took his own life.
Also on the show, we’ll talk about the efforts of Chef Jose Andreas’ World Central Kitchen. The organization travels into areas hit by natural disasters and feeds the masses. He’s currently helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Andreas was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
No Kid Hungry is another organization that many chefs have gotten involved with, in an effort to end childhood hunger.
Co-host Dave Kocab is the Chef de Cuisine at The Black Pig in Ohio City. Matt Mytro is the Chef/Partner at Flour in Moreland Hills.
