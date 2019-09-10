Highway Patrol dashcam captures video of U-Haul crashing into trooper’s cruiser on Ohio Turnpike

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is emphasizing that drivers obey the move over law after a trooper’s cruiser was struck over the weekend.
The Highway Patrol said the trooper was changing a tire on a disabled car on the Ohio Turnpike when a U-Haul truck went off the roadway and struck the cruiser.
The U-Haul then fled the scene, but was found soon after, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released this dashcam footage that captured the crash. Ironically, the crash happened just in front of a sign that says “MOVE OVER FOR STOPPED VEHICLE WITH FLASHING LIGHTS.”
