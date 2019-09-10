Nearly $23,000 worth of oxycodone pills seized from man arrested in northern Ohio

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police confiscated more than 1,500 oxycodone pills while recovering a stolen vehicle in Ontario.
A 35-year-old Kentucky man was arrested in connection to the incident.
In addition to the stolen vehicle and pills, which are estimated to value approximately $22,590, police also seized an unspecified amount of meth.
The suspect remains in jail and is waiting for his next court appearance, according to Ontario police.
Ontario is located in Richland County.
