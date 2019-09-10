Police locate car stolen from Painesville homicide victim outside of Euclid apartment complex

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators responded to a Euclid apartment complex after receiving a tip regarding a vehicle that matched the description of a car stolen from the homicide victim.
Police confirmed that the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee found outside of the Euclid apartment building belonged to Tim Meola, the 65-year-old man who was found dead at his Painesville-area home on Sept. 7.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded Monday morning to process any potential evidence at the scene.
Officers discovered Meola dead at his Mentor Avenue residence after they were called to conduct a welfare check.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.
