Registered sex offender sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping woman at downtown Cleveland bus stop

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The convicted sex offender who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Rodney Hollis was sentenced on Tuesday morning.
Investigators said Hollis raped a 30-year-old woman at a bus stop on Huron Road near the basketball arena on April 2.
Hollis pleaded guilty in July to rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault.
Court records from Cuyahoga County show that Hollis was previously convicted of kidnapping and attempted rape in 2005. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender regularly for a period of 20 years.
