Social media reactions pouring in at the passing of the Cavalier Fred McLeod

McLeod died Monday night at the at of 67

Social media reactions pouring in at the passing of the Cavalier Fred McLeod
Fred McLeod (Source: Facebook/Cleveland Cavaliers)
By Dan DeRoos | September 10, 2019 at 11:18 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 11:27 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and the sports world are reacting to the sudden passing of the Cavs play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod.

Social media reactions poured in minutes after McLeod’s death was confirmed by the Cavaliers organization.

Overwhelmingly, the posts remember the championship call from Oakland, when McLeod broke down after telling Clevelanders the 52 year drought was over.

The video was taken by his wife, Beth McLeod.

Reaction from players, sports writers and Clevelanders express the shock rippling through people’s hearts.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.