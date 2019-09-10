Social media reactions pouring in at the passing of the Cavalier Fred McLeod

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and the sports world are reacting to the sudden passing of the Cavs play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod.
Social media reactions poured in minutes after McLeod’s death was confirmed by the Cavaliers organization.
Overwhelmingly, the posts remember the championship call from Oakland, when McLeod broke down after telling Clevelanders the 52 year drought was over.
The video was taken by his wife, Beth McLeod.
Reaction from players, sports writers and Clevelanders express the shock rippling through people’s hearts.
