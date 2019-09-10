Sources say Cleveland mayor told officers not to use body cams while investigating grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police continue to investigate a homicide on the West Side of Cleveland that involved the broad daylight killing of a 30-year-old man.
On Aug. 28, officers went to Mayor Frank Jackson’s house after a vehicle registered to his grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, was seen speeding away from the scene.
A teen was questioned at the mayor’s house that day.
There are now questions on whether Mayor Jackson may have interfered with that homicide case.
Multiple law enforcement sources tell 19 News that the mayor told detectives investigating the Clark Avenue homicide not to use their body cameras while at his house.
According to CPD policy, police officers are supposed to hit record before taking any police action.
That includes talking to suspects, victims and witnesses during arrests and traffic stops.
Officers are only supposed to turn off their body cameras when the incident is over, or a supervisor tells them to stop.
19 News has reported a history of CPD breaking its body camera policy in the past.
It happened during two arrests involving Frank Q. Jackson. In 2016, Jackson was accused of assaulting a police officer.
But you don't see or hear this on the body camera video 19 News received through a public records request.
That’s because both officers failed to turn on their body cameras, even though, according to department policy, their cameras should have been on before they exited their vehicles.
In 2017, police pulled over the mayor's grandson for a traffic stop and found a gun and a wanted homicide suspect in his truck.
19 News asked for a copy of that body camera video, but we were told it didn’t exist.
19 News reached out to the mayor’s office for a comment, we have not heard back yet.
