Sunny Side Up: Should a court decide custody when parents decide to stop their child’s medical treatment?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian discuss a judge’s decision to order a 4-year-old boy to stay with his grandparents after his parents halted chemotherapy treatments.
Placing the boy with his maternal grandparents “is the only way to ensure Noah’s health, safety and well-being,” Judge Thomas Palermo said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.