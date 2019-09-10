Sunny Side Up: Should a court decide custody when parents decide to stop their child’s medical treatment?

4-year-old boy with cancer ordered to stay with grandparents after parents halt chemo
By Randy Buffington | September 10, 2019 at 9:31 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 9:31 AM

On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian discuss a judge’s decision to order a 4-year-old boy to stay with his grandparents after his parents halted chemotherapy treatments.

Noah McAdams’ parents lost custody of him after the local sheriff’s office said said they “refused to follow up with life saving medical care."

Placing the boy with his maternal grandparents “is the only way to ensure Noah’s health, safety and well-being,” Judge Thomas Palermo said.

