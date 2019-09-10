75-year-old Jackson Township man arrested for the murders of 2 women in the 1970’s

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have now charged a 75-year-old Jackson Township man with the murders of two women in the 1970′s.
Tallmadge police said they arrested Gustave Sapharas at his home on Friday, Sept. 6.
According to police, Sapharas stabbed Karen Bentz, 18, to death on Indian Hills Drive in Tallmadge on April 28, 1970.
The second victim, Loretta Jean Davis, 20, was found on Sept. 28, 1975 on Congress Lake Road in Portage County.
Police said they believe Davis was stabbed to death in Tallmadge, before being left on the side of the road.
Sapharas is currently locked up in the Summit County Jail and charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted rape, kidnapping and maiming or disfiguring another.
Sapharas will be arraigned at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
