2,977 American flags line Ohio Statehouse lawn to commemorate the 9/11 attacks 18 years ago
Flags line the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse to commemorate 18 years since the attacks on 9/11 (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | September 11, 2019 at 10:40 AM EDT - Updated September 11 at 10:48 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The lawn of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus was adorned with American flags to commemorate 18 years since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

A total of 2,977 flags, one representing each victim in the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93, were placed on the West side of the Ohio Statehouse.

The design depicts the two World Trade Center towers with a space in the shape of the Pentagon and an open strip that represents the field where the United Airlines flight crashed in Pennsylvania.

Volunteers helped put the flags in place.

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board has partnered with HandsOn Central Ohio and other agencies since 2002 to comprise the memorial.

The 9/11 flag display is open to the public until noon Friday, Sept. 13.

