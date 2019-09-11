Bond reduced for Carroll County man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 30-year-old Carrollton man charged with the death of a teenager pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.
Matthew Little, 30, has been indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and endangering children for the death of Jonathan Minard, 14.
Minard’s body was found buried in a shallow grave on a Washington Township farm on April 19.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Minard died of acute fentanyl intoxication.
In court Wednesday, Judge Michael Repella II also reduced Little’s bond from $10 million to $1 million.
Little will be back in court on Oct. 1 for a pre-trial.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.