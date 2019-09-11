Burned out car allegedly involved in West Side murder is similar to missing Volkswagen owned by Cleveland mayor’s grandson (bodycam)

Frank Q. Jackson, 22, who is a prime suspect in the execution-style killing, reportedly said that he sold the Volkswagen months ago, but court records show he got a ticket in the car on Aug. 9

Cleveland Police release new video of torched car that could be connected to West Side killing
By John Deike and Misty Stiver | September 11, 2019 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 6:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have released new bodycam video, which shows a burned out Volkswagen that was allegedly used in the Aug. 28 murder of Antonio Parra on Clark Avenue.

Frank Q. Jackson, 22, of Cleveland -- Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson -- is missing a blue Volkswagen Passat that matches the description of the torched car.

The destroyed Volkswagen, which was missing its VIN number and license plates, was found on Holton Avenue on Aug. 30, according to Cleveland Fire.

Jackson said he sold the car months ago, according to 19 News sources; however, he got a traffic ticket in his Volkswagen on Aug. 9, according to court records.

And, on the night of the shooting, police towed another car of Jackson’s -- a Ford F-150 pickup truck -- from the mayor’s East 38th Street driveway.

Sydney Saffold, the attorney representing the mayor’s grandson, said her client had “absolutely nothing to do” with the Aug. 28 deadly shooting.

Jackson is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail on facings assault and abduction charges in an unrelated case.

