Convicted serial killer Shawn Grate pleads guilty to Marion County murder

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Convicted serial killer Shawn Grate pleaded guilty Wednesday in Marion County Court of Common Pleas to the murder of a fifth woman.
Grate admitted to killing Dana Nicole Lowrey, 23, in 2006.
Her remains were found in 2007 on Victory Road in Marion.
The Louisiana woman was selling magazines when she was killed.
Grate apologized in court before being sentenced to life in prison, without parole, plus an additional 16 years.
The judge also ordered the sentence to run consecutive to all Grate’s other cases.
Officials believe Lowrey was the serial killer’s first victim.
Grate has already been convicted of murdering four other women, two in Richland County and two in Ashland County.
The bodies of Stacey Stanley, 43, and Elizabeth Griffin, 29, were found in Grate’s Ashland home in Ashland County in September of 2016.
Rebekah Leicy and Candace Cunnigham were killed in Richland County.
Leicy’s body was found on Ashland County Road 1908 in Ashland County in March of 2015. She had been kidnapped several months before that from Richland County.
Cunningham’s body was found behind a burned out house on Park Avenue East in Madison Township, Richland County in September 2016.
Grate was sentenced to death for the Ashland County murders and to life in prison for the Richland County murders.
