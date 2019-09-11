GPS ankle monitor shortage means Cleveland mayor’s grandson stuck in jail despite posting bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite posting bond earlier this week, Frank Q. Jackson is still locked up in the Cuyahoga County Jail.
The 22-year-old, who lives with his grandfather, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, has been in jail since Sept. 5.
On Monday, Jackson pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, abduction and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. According to Jackson’s attorneys, he posted $25,000 bond immediately after his arraignment.
One of the conditions of Jackson’s release was that he must wear a GPS home detention monitoring device. However, court officials said there is currently a shortage of ankle monitoring devices and Jackson isn’t expected to be issued a device until late next week.
19 News asked the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department about the status of its GPS monitoring program last week after sources said there was an ankle device shortage.
A representative for the county said, “We work with a limited number in a particular capacity.”
Jackson’s attorneys filed a motion on Wednesday asking the court to modify the terms of his court supervised release. They said Jackson has “no prior felony convictions” and poses “no danger to the community.”
Jackson is accused of violently attacking an 18-year-old woman in June.
Cleveland city prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges against Jackson in the June assault case. He was later indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Jackson is also a “prime suspect” in a Cleveland homicide.
Sydney Saffold, the attorney representing the mayor’s grandson, said her client had “absolutely nothing to do” with the Aug. 28 deadly shooting near the intersection of Clark Avenue and West 51st Street.
Jackson is certainly no stranger to law enforcement.
He was arrested May 19 after pulling up next to people in his truck and shooting them with a paintball gun. In July, he was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to attempted drug abuse, aggravated menacing and aggravated disorderly conduct.
In February 2018, Jackson pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle for an incident in June 2017.
