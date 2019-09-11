Lorain Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago

Lorain Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago
Monica King
By Rachel Vadaj | September 11, 2019 at 6:17 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 6:17 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County CSI said the Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to police, Monica King attends Amherst High School, however, she has not been to school or made contact with her mother in nearly two weeks.

Police said “family members are very concerned for Monica’s well being and would like her to return home safe.”

Anyone with information on Monica’s whereabouts is urged to call Lorain Police at 440-204-2015.

Monica King (Source: Lorain County CSI)
Monica King (Source: Lorain County CSI) (Source: Lorain County CSI)

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.