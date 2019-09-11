Lorain Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County CSI said the Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing.
According to police, Monica King attends Amherst High School, however, she has not been to school or made contact with her mother in nearly two weeks.
Police said “family members are very concerned for Monica’s well being and would like her to return home safe.”
Anyone with information on Monica’s whereabouts is urged to call Lorain Police at 440-204-2015.
