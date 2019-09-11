Mansfield firefighters rescue rare albino deer (video)

Albino Deer Rescue: September 9, 2019 - Mansfield, Ohio. Mansfield firefighters from Station #4 rescued an Albino Deer today in the 1200 Block of South Main Street. By definition, an albino deer is absent of body pigment and is solid white with pink eyes, nose, and hooves. Research says that your chances of seeing an albino in the wild are about one in 30,000. @Mansfield News Journal Richland Source 10TV - WBNS Fox 8 News Cleveland 19 News News 5 Cleveland Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters Firehouse.com