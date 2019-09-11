Mansfield firefighters rescue rare albino deer (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An albino deer rescue September 9 is getting a lot of shares after the Mansfield Fire Department pulled the frightened animal from netting.
Mansfield firefighters from Station #4 rescued the Albino Deer in the 1200 Block of South Main Street.
The deer’s antlers had become entangled in outdoor netting at Kelly’s Ice Cream Outdoor Driving Range.
Firefighters concerned the deer might be put down, snapped into action and as two men held the deer against a pole, another two freed him.
“As soon as we get him loose, he set for the woods,” firefighter Mike Drum told 19 News.
The extremely rare —1/20,000 to 1/30,000— albino deer is an icon in Mansfield and has even been seen in town by one of the firefighters that rescued him.
It took just over an hour to free the iconic Mansfield deer.
