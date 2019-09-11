Northeast Ohio Weather: Near 90 degrees today with afternoon storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I have us around the 90 degree mark in many spots this afternoon again. A tropical air mass is now in place. The latest data is telling me that it will be dry this morning. We will be a tracking a cold front approaching from the north. This will be the trigger for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. These storms will contain heavy rain and the threat for wind damage. The team is monitoring this closely for you. Warm and muggy tonight.