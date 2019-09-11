Painesville Police working with state investigators to find suspect who murdered local businessman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The case involving a longtime businessman who was found murdered over the weekend continues.
“My dad was known as a hard worker. That’s the first thing everybody is going to say about him. He dedicated his life to his business,” Miranda Meola-Lozitsky said of her slain father, Tim Meola, 65, who was found dead in his Mentor Avenue home over the weekend.
Miranda says her father loved cooking, serving people, theater and spending time with his grandkids
"My kids have lost a lot people close to them. My dad was actually the last family member we had and to tell them they loss him too that heartbreaking,” she said.
Now that you know more about the man, here's the latest on his murder investigation.
Police towed Tim’s gray Jeep, which was stolen after the murder. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking for DNA evidence in an effort to find out who killed Tim and why. Miranda,
Painesville Police are asking for your help to catch the killer.
