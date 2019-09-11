Parma Fire Department plans 9/11 Memorial event for 7 p.m. tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Fire and Police Departments will remember the victims of 9/11 tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial at the Shoppes of Parma.
Normandy High School Drama Workshop will present a musical interlude at 7:00 p.m., followed by presentations from the Parma Fire and Police Department Joint Honor Guard.
The solemn ceremony commemorates the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
If it rains the service will be held at the City of Parma Council chambers located at 6611 Ridge Road.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.