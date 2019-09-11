Patriots WR Antonio Brown accused of raping trainer, attorney adamantly denies accusation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Antonio Brown faces jarring accusations by a woman who says the New England Patriots wide receiver sexually assaulted and raped her during three separate encounters, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports.
Britney Taylor, Brown’s former personal trainer, claims the first incident occurred in June 2017 when “Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent.”
Brown’s attorney adamantly denied the accusation Tuesday night, and said Taylor filed the lawsuit after Brown wouldn’t fund a business venture of hers.
The attorney also said there was a relationship, but that it was consensual.
