Patriots WR Antonio Brown accused of raping trainer, attorney adamantly denies accusation
Antonio Brown says relationship with former personal trainer was consensual. (Source: AP Images)
By John Deike | September 10, 2019 at 9:39 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 9:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Antonio Brown faces jarring accusations by a woman who says the New England Patriots wide receiver sexually assaulted and raped her during three separate encounters, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports.

Britney Taylor, Brown’s former personal trainer, claims the first incident occurred in June 2017 when “Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent.”

Brown’s attorney adamantly denied the accusation Tuesday night, and said Taylor filed the lawsuit after Brown wouldn’t fund a business venture of hers.

The attorney also said there was a relationship, but that it was consensual.

