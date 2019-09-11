911 remembrance events today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several area organizations are holding 9/11 remembrance ceremonies to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City.
Here are several area organizations honoring those who lost their lives.
Cuyahoga Community College
The annual First Responders Day of Remembrance and Tribute will take place at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the First Responders Memorial on Tri-C’s Western Campus.
Shaker Heights High School
Shaker Heights High School and the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum will present a special assembly at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11 as part of the Memorial’s Anniversary in the Schools Webinar program.
Canton Fire Department
Please join us as we climb the steps at the McKinley Monument in memory of those 343 Firefighters that lost their lives on September 11, 2001. We will be starting at 8:46am, the time that the first tower was struck, continuing until we reach the equivalent of 110 stories (1980 steps).
Streeetsboro Fire Department
The ceremony will begin promptly at 9:55 a.m. with a procession from the fire station to the 9/11 Memorial in front of our building, and will last approximately 20-30 minutes.
Mission BBQ
First responders will get a free sandwich today.
Elyria 9/11 Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony
Our program this year includes singers, and a bag piper and a ceremony called the Empty Table and luminary bags with some of the people who died on 9/11 with their name and which site they were in and a video.
