Summit County mom and daughter indicted in dog attack on grocery store worker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A mom and daughter have been indicted on the charges of aggravated robbery and endangering children for allegedly using their dogs to attack a grocery store worker.
The attack happened Aug. 16 at the Acme on East Avenue in Akron.
According to Akron police, a store worker tried to prevent Linda Snow and her daughter Jennifer Clark from shoplifting.
When the women got to the parking lot, officers said they opened their car door, releasing two pit bull-mix dogs.
The 55-year-old grocery store employee was bitten in the groin and suffered serious injuries.
