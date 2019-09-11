Suspected gunman on the run after leaving shooting victim to die at Akron park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night at an Akron-area park.
According to the Akron Police Department, officers responded to a call for shots fired near Howe Street and Moeller Avenue at approximately 9:40 p.m.
Investigators found an unresponsive 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the baseball field at Lane Park.
The victim, who has not been identified by police pending family notifications, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the suspected shooting should call Akron police at 330-375-2490.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.