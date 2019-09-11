14th annual Fathers Walk involving nearly 200 schools coming soon to Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fathers get ready. It’s almost time again for the 14th annual Fathers Walk in Cuyahoga County.
It’s a day set aside for men to walk their children to school. Close to 200 schools in Cuyahoga County are taking part.
Al Grimes, director of the Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative, said last year, nearly 16,000 fathers were involved. Everyone is invited this year as well.
“This is open to fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers like me, grandfathers, any father figure in Cuyahoga County. We want you to be involved in this process. If you don’t have a biological father, the male father figure that’s in your life, invite them to walk you to school that day," Grimes said. “To get involved, just call your local school. Ask them if they’re involved in the Fathers Walk. If you need some further information you can always give our office a call at 216-348-3967.”
"This year, we’ve registered almost 200 schools, so most schools in Cuyahoga County will be participating. Here’s something that just popped into my brain, there are brothers who watch this program in Lucasville and other places. If you can’t be there, call your daddy, call your brother, call your uncle and ask them to walk your child to school instead. Just because you’re not here, doesn’t mean you can’t be involved. So, thank you for at least considering that.
Lisa McGuthry, also on CW 43 Focus, said the National Council of Negro Women’s mission is supporting groups who fight to maintain the African-American family and for civil rights.
The NCNW does not endorse candidates. Rather, it helps educate residents about issues and the voting records of candidate so residents can make an informed decision.
A third guest also appeared on CW 43 from the local chapter of the National Action Network, which was founded in the early 80s by civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton.
NAN’s mission, Ernie Harris said, is to advocate and fight directly for civil rights, to register voters and encourage more people of color to get involved in the political and social programs that impact their lives.
He said it’s a way to put Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream into action.
You can watch this entire CW 43 Focus show with host Harry Boomer and his guests on demand on our Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps, online at Cleveland19.com and on TV every Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. on CW 43.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.