The best cluck for your buck: Cleveland’s definitive chicken sandwich guide

Popeyes sold out but the chicken war rages on.

By Randy Buffington | September 12, 2019 at 5:31 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 5:44 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All August long restaurants jostled for position in an effort to take the crown as ‘chicken sandwich king’.

Restaurant chains like Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s chimed in to quiet the buzz surrounding Popeyes and the highly regarded chicken sandwich.

We broke it first

Just one week after we tried the chicken sandwich, the company sold out nationwide.

Today they proposed a hilarious suggestion even you miss their fried chicken

If that doesn’t work the good news is that Cleveland has plenty of great restaurants to choose from with delicious chicken sandwiches.

Sauce The City | Larder | The Plum

All of the restaurants were on Cleveland’s West side in the Ohio City/Hingetown neighborhood.

Sauce The City founded by Cleveland’s own Chef Vick is located in Ohio Galley.

The restaurant specializes in hot chicken sandwiches and uses a blend of Cleveland inspired herbs and spices to give the sandwich a unique flavor.

Larder, A Curated Delicatessen has just about everything. Sandwiches, the catch of the day, house-made desserts and locally-grown ingredients.

The Plum

The restaurant doubles as a bar and even has 50 cent wing night on Monday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m.

Address: 4133 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113

