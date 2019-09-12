Cleveland Browns tailgater who fell off top of mini van goes home, “finally!”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns fan who fell from the top of a van during pre-game got to go home, “finally” his son wrote in an update on the families GoFundMe page.
The man, who was tailgating at Muni Lot prior to the Cleveland Browns home opener was taken to a hospital after falling off of the van he was standing on.
The incident was captured during 19 News’ live shot around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
After he fell, a crowd can be seen gathering around the man as others went to get help.
“His progress amazes me every day! I dont know how anyone can endure what he did and continue to get better by the minute,” Ashton Shepherd said. Shepherd is the man’s son.
Shepherd wrote that his father’s scans came back normal, the blood draining from his ear has almost stopped and he passed his breathing test.
Shepherd said his father is very weak, but is making steady progress.
Warning: the following video may be hard to watch:
In a tweet following the event Shepherd asked the public to stop making jokes and explained a medical condition had caused his father to lose his balance and fall from the van.
A GoFundMe page has raised over $25,000.
“My family and I thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the amazing support from all over!!!!” Shepherd wrote in an update.
“The thoughts, prayers, kind words, donations and the amazing support from my small community in Upper Sandusky have all been amazing. It reminds me that there are still PLENTY of kind people out there!” Shepherd said. “You are all appreciated more then you will ever know!!!”
According to his son, Andy Shepherd, 40, has been an epileptic since he was 18 years old. He had been seizure free for 10 months when he crawled on top of the van to get a picture of the pre-game festivities.
When he fell it caused a break in his shoulder, six broken ribs, a fractured skull and a blood clot formed, according to Ashton Shepherd.
