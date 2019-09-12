Cleveland Police still searching for suspect that robbed Metro PCS at gunpoint back in August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect accused of robbing a Metro PCS store at gunpoint on Aug. 14.
Cleveland Police said officers were sent to Metro PCS on 7825 Cedar Ave on for a robbery in progress.
When officers arrived, they reportedly met with the 39-year-old victim who said an unknown male walked into the store she was working at and robbed it about 10 minutes before police came.
The victim said the suspect had a gun in his hand and pointed it at her, demanding she give him all the iPhones in the store, according to police.
Police said the video surveillance showed the suspect walked into the store armed with a black handgun and walked the victim to the store at gunpoint.
The victim reportedly told police that at this time, the suspect told her to place all the iPhones in his black backpack.
The victim then told the suspect that the store only has one iPhone and it was underneath the register, according to the report.
The report stated the surveillance footage showed the suspect walk the victim back to the register, hand her his backpack, and told her to place all the cell phones under the register in his bag.
According to the report, the victim said that as she did, the suspect told her that he would “blow her head off” if she looked up at his face.
Police said after the victim placed the cell phones into the backpack, the suspect told the victim to put all the money from the register in the backpack too.
The report said the suspect got the $200 from the register and the money from the victim’s purse.
The suspect also took the victim’s white iPhone 10 cell phone after forcing her to shut it off, according to police.
After the suspect had the cell phones and cash, he instructed the victim to walk to the back of the store and lay down on the ground for 10 minutes while he left, according to the report.
The report also stated the suspect threatened that if he saw her move in the next 10 minutes, he would come back to the store and kill her.
The victim laid down in the back of the store until the suspect left, according to police.
Police described the suspect as a man about 30-35 years old, approximately 6′ tall with a medium build, and said he had a mustache and goatee. He was reportedly wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, black Nike pants, black baseball hat with a white square and black horse on the logo, and white winter gloves.
The police report said the suspect is facing aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges.
The Cleveland Division of Police shared the following images and video of the suspect:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.