Council members pressuring Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams to hand off August homicide investigation involving mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A growing number of city leaders are joining 19 News in putting the pressure on Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.
They want the department to hand over the murder investigation involving Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson to an independent agency.
Frank Q. Jackson has not been charged or arrested in the homicide case, but Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley says the 22-year-old is a prime suspect.
After a week of reaching out to council members, a city leader finally spoke out and answered our questions.
Mike Polensek and at least one other councilman are concerned about the handling of the case.
“Again, I would say to the administration and I would say to the mayor, ‘Let an outside agency come in here. Let the chips fall where they may,’ " Polensek said.
As of Tuesday, the police department spokesperson told 19 News the chief had no plans to ask for an outside agency to take over the case.
“When you don’t have the cooperation of your own chief of police on something as serious as this, it raises serious questions,” Polensek said.
Polensek said the credibility of the Division of Cleveland Police is on the line.
“There cannot be any questions that the Cleveland Police Department is playing games, or that it’s different strokes for different folks,” he said.
The mayor has been accused of intervening on a family member’s behalf before.
Last week, his grandson was indicted in a separate domestic violence case, after the city prosecutor’s office decided not to bring charges.
19 News Investigator Shannon Houser discovered there is a section of the city charter that would allow council to investigate to see whether the mayor is using his position to help his family.
“It’s really up the council president to invoke that,” Polensek said Wednesday.
Last Thursday, Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley told 19 News over the phone that he would not.
This week, Kelley still refused to go on camera to face our mounting questions.
Tuesday, 19 News broke the news that the mayor allegedly told police officers not to use their body cameras during part of the homicide investigation in question.
But even after that, many council members still don’t want to publicly take a side on whether Kelley should act.
