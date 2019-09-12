Euclid Officer charged with 3 misdemeanors has case postponed until Oct. 21

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott, charged with three misdemeanors including two assault charges and one charge of interfering with civil rights in the arrest of Richard Hubbard II was scheduled to be arraigned in Euclid Municipal Court today at 9 a.m.
19 News learned this morning the case has been continued to Oct. 21.
Special Prosecutor Dominic Vitantonio was appointed this summer to review the police brutality case involving Euclid Officer Michael Amiott, and after a weeks-long investigation, has moved to file charges against the policeman.
Amiott was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault, and one count of interfering with civil rights.
Amiott was terminated from the force after the incident, but in October 2018, an arbitrator determined that he could rejoin the department.
