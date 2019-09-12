Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs named first-time candidate for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs named first-time candidate for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs (16) stiff-arms Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Source: Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Randy Buffington | September 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 3:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Brown Josh Cribbs has been named a first-time candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Cribbs is alongside Reggie Wayne, Troy Polamalu, Patrick Willis and Maurice Jones-Drew as the modern era nominees for class of 2020.

144 players total, see the full list here.

Cribbs who spent 8 seasons with the Browns finished his career with 11,113 return yards and 8 touchdowns.

As a punt returner he amassed 2,375 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Cribbs went to colelge at Kent State University where he played quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver in the NFL.

You can watch Cribbs’ new show Cribbs in the CLE with his wife Maria, on 19 News Monday through Friday at 9 a.m.

Josh Cribbs throws out the first pitch at Cleveland Indians game

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.