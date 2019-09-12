Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs named first-time candidate for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Brown Josh Cribbs has been named a first-time candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cribbs is alongside Reggie Wayne, Troy Polamalu, Patrick Willis and Maurice Jones-Drew as the modern era nominees for class of 2020.
Cribbs who spent 8 seasons with the Browns finished his career with 11,113 return yards and 8 touchdowns.
As a punt returner he amassed 2,375 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Cribbs went to colelge at Kent State University where he played quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver in the NFL.
