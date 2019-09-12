Geauga County Sheriff arranges drug deal from Lakewood woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives arrested two woman following an undercover buy from a Lakewood woman and her driver from Brooklyn Heights.
Detectives from the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department arranged a deal to purchase heroin and methamphetamine from Jessica M. Roark, 34 from Lakewood.
When she arrived Roark was driving a van owned by 46-year-old Beverly Swan. Swan was a passenger in the vehicle.
Roark was arrested for trafficking in drugs after detectives found a large bag of heroin and meth in her possession.
Swan was in possesion of a glass pipe used to smoke meth.
Both were scheduled to be arraigned in Chardon Municipal Court on Sept. 11, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.