Geauga County Sheriff arranges drug deal from Lakewood woman

Detectives arranged a deal to purchase heroin and methamphetamine

Jessica Roark and Beverly Swan (Source: Jessica Roark and Beverly Swan)
By Michael Dakota | September 12, 2019 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 11:31 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives arrested two woman following an undercover buy from a Lakewood woman and her driver from Brooklyn Heights.

Detectives from the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department arranged a deal to purchase heroin and methamphetamine from Jessica M. Roark, 34 from Lakewood.

When she arrived Roark was driving a van owned by 46-year-old Beverly Swan. Swan was a passenger in the vehicle.

Jessica Roark and Beverly Swan were arrested by the Geauga County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Geauga County Sheriff)

Roark was arrested for trafficking in drugs after detectives found a large bag of heroin and meth in her possession.

Swan was in possesion of a glass pipe used to smoke meth.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned in Chardon Municipal Court on Sept. 11, 2019.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.